DHEC: 71 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 71 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 47 probable cases and two additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 491,937 with 8,578 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 2,856 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which returned a percent positive rate of 3.4%.

According to the department, a total of 3,393,031 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.