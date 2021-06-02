Study finds pandemic lockdown policies helped lower crime in more than two dozen cities

CNN– A new study found the lockdown policies during the pandemic lowered crime in more than two dozen cities. The study published in the Journal of Nature Human Behavior reported lockdowns have been linked to reducing crime in 27 cities across 23 countries.

The crime rate dropped on average by 37%. The biggest decrease came in robberies and thefts, by 46%. Researchers pointed out fewer houses were left unsupervised because most people stayed at home throughout the day. Homicides dropped 14%.

While they say fewer bar fights were reported, the potential for domestic violence increased.