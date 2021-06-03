DHEC: 122 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 122 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 89 probable cases and four new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 492,005 with 8,580 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 4,383 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 3.6%.

According to the department, a total of 3,400,275 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.