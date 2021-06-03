DHEC creates new SHaPE SC task force to help the state’s health and environmental services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that they are creating the new Task Force to Strengthen the Health and Promote the Environment of South Carolina, or SHaPE SC. The task force will work to evaluate the state’s health and environmental protective services.

“Creating this task force is critical to receiving the diverse feedback needed to improve the future of health and environmental services in our state, and is a very important step in helping us achieve this shared goal which will ultimately impact the entire state,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “SHaPE SC has some of the most intelligent, innovative, and thoughtful minds South Carolina has to offer. Combining all of these resources to improve our state’s health and environment is a huge win for every South Carolinian.”

Officials say the task force will be made up of stakeholders from a variety of groups, such as colleges, hospitals and advocacy groups. State health and environmental leaders will also be present on the task force.

Authorities say Former State Senator Larry Martin will chair the task force which will also make recommendations to the state’s health and environmental boards.

“I applaud the collaborative efforts of DHEC and members of this task force which is critical to the future of health and environmental services in our state,” said SHaPE SC Chair Martin. “This type of objective approach to quality improvement is exactly what is needed at this time. I look forward to working with all of the community leaders represented on SHaPE SC.”

According to DHEC, the task force will feature three subcommittees focused on mental health and substance abuse, environmental protection and health.

Authorities say SHaPE SC will last until the end of 2021, unless officials decide to extend the task force.

The task force held their first meeting on Thursday, June 3. If you would like to submit comments to the task force, send an email to shapesc@dhec.sc.gov.