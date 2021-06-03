Former state trooper accused of making inappropriate advances towards a woman he stopped for a DUI

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A former state trooper is charged with misconduct in office for allegedly making inappropriate advances toward a woman he stopped for a DUI last year. Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say Donovan Hadley pulled the woman over on Louis Rich Road in July 2020.

Hadley Donovan Jordan

Donovan Jordan Hadley
Courtesy: Newberry County Detention Center

Rather than arresting her and charging her with DUI, authorities say he asked if she would like to come back to his house. When she refused, investigators say he took her to her cousin’s house where he hugged her and complimented her appearance. Authorities say he later texted her, saying if she wanted the charge dropped and her license back, she would have to go to his house to get it.

Hadley has been charged with misconduct in office, and was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center.

Categories: Local News, Newberry
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts