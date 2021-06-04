DHEC: 119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 119, new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 119 probable cases and 10 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases 492,046 with 8,585 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 8,071 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 2.1%.

According to the department, a total of 3,428,323 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.