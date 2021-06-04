Gamecock basketball coach leaving program, taking job at Big 10 school

Frank Martin is losing one of his assistants for the 2021-22 season.

According to a source Friday night, assistant coach Bruce Shingler is leaving the South Carolina basketball program to take the same position at Maryland. Shingler’s been on staff at USC since the 2016-17 season, helping guide the Gamecocks to their first Final Four his very first season.

No replacement has been named yet.

According to a source, Shingler interviewed this week at Maryland, which had a coaching vacancy after Bino Ranson left for DePaul.

For Shingler, it’s a homecoming of sorts. He’s from the area and coached high school basketball in Maryland and Washington DC.