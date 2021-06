Lugoff-Elgin wins 4A softball championship, beating Darlington Friday

Lugoff-Elgin won its first state softball championship Friday night, taking down Darlington, 5-4. The Demons trailed 4-3 in the top of the seventh with two outs when Emma Spradley blasted a two-run home run to give Lugoff-Elgin the 5-4 win and the 4A softball championship.