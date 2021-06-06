Gamecocks season comes to a close with loss to Virgnia

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina (34-23) saw its season come to a close on Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to Virginia (30-25) in the second elimination game of the NCAA Columbia Regional. The Hoos scored early and hung on, halting several late rallies by the Gamecocks.

UVA scored in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead. Cleanup man Devin Ortiz had an RBI single with two outs in the first, then Alex Tappen hit a solo shot to left field to make it 2-0. A pair of doubles by Kyle Teel and Nic Kent increased the lead to 3-0 in the third.

Matt Wyatt was lights out for the Cavaliers as he threw five shutout innings allowing just two hits while striking out eight.

The Gamecocks got one back finally in the sixth after putting runners on the corners with one out. Wes Clarke hit a chopper up the middle to score Brady Allen from third to make it 3-1.

Carolina got the crowd into it again in the seventh as Brennan Milone hit a deep solo shot into the left field bleachers to leadoff the inning. Braylen Wimmer and Colin Burgess followed with back-to-back singles. The Gamecocks had all the momentum but caught a tough break as Joe Satterfield ripped a lined drive back at the pitcher that was dropped, resulting in a 1-5-6 double play. George Callil kept the inning alive with a single to right field. Virginia brought their closer, side-armer Stephen Schoch, in and he got Allen to strike out swinging to end the inning with the score still 3-2 Cavaliers.

Schoch struck out five of the eight batters he faced and did not allow a hit in 2.1 innings of work.

POSTGAME NOTES

Brennan Milone and Andrew Eyster had multi-hit games for the Gamecocks.

Julian Bosnic and Daniel Lloyd combined for 5.1 innings of scoreless relief, striking out six and allowing just two hits.