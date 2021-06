Lawmakers return to the Statehouse for special session

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Inside the Statehouse, lawmakers returned for a special session Tuesday to take up several key issues in the budget. Among the items up for debate is a 3% state employee raise plus a $1,000 pay bump for teachers.

In addition, lawmakers are considering a $1 million lottery to encourage people to get the vaccine.

The budget takes effect July 1.