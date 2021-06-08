Local Living: Kroger is hiring, become a foster parent to a Columbia pet and more!

Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform a comedy show in Columbia this fall. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 23 at the Township Auditorium. Tickets go on sale June 8 at 10 a.m., and they start at $75. Their show, called “The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment” was originally scheduled for September 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Kroger is hosting a job fair to fill more than 1,400 positions at stores in their Atlanta Division, including South Carolina. The job fair will be this Thursday, June 10 from 2-5 p.m. The hiring event will include both virtual and in-store interviews to fill positions from retail, pharmacy, manufacturing and e-commerce. If you’re interested in applying, you can register at jobs.kroger.com.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting six free teen nights over the next few months! Prime Time in the Parks begins next Friday, June 11 from 7-10 p.m. Organizers say the free event provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17.

The city says Prime Time in the Parks events will take place on the following dates:

June 11: Teen Summer Kick-off Pool Party at the Greenview Aquatics Center (6700 David Street).

June 25: Teen Glow Party at Lorick Park (1600 Lorick Avenue).

July 9: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Woodland Park (6500 Olde Knight Parkway).

July 23: Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance game with the Columbia Police Department at Pinehurst Park (2300 Pinehurst Road).

August 6: End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool (1655 Park Circle).

August 13: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Lorick Park Baseball Field (1600 Lorick Avenue).

Columbia Animal Services is asking you to consider becoming a foster parent to a furry friend this summer. Officials, getting started is easy, and Columbia Animal Services provides all the necessary supplies and basic medical care. They say a foster pet parent is a flexible commitment that requires extra time only if you have it. Foster parents must be 18-years-old and up. If you’re interested in becoming a foster pet parent, call (803) 776-7387.

If you’re looking to enhance your garden, the Richland Library may be able to help! They’ve added new items to the library of gardening equipment that will help both experts and newcomers get the most out of the growing season. You can check out the equipment for free with you library card. They have things like flower, vegetable and herb seed bundles, gardening tools and much more. Click here to check what equipment is available and to make a reservation. You can also make an appointment to pick up your equipment curbside at their location at 1431 Assembly Street.