More than $38 million in emergency assistance to go to private schools in the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Private schools in the state are getting some aid to help them recover from losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday afternoon, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced more than $38 million in emergency assistance will go to the state’s 111 private schools through the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools program created by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“SCISA remains grateful for the efforts put forth by Congress, Governor McMaster, and Molly Spearman to ensure that all students and families of South Carolina receive this funding to promote academic growth,” said South Carolina Independent School Association Executive Director Dr. Spencer Jordan. “Their willingness to support students in need, regardless of where they attend school, has been a great benefit to all South Carolinians.”

The funds are part of the federal coronavirus response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“Every South Carolina student and family has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “These funds were appropriated by Congress specifically to address the needs of our private and parochial schools who have faced similar challenges to our public education system. The South Carolina Department of Education was pleased to work with our non-public partners from around the state to ensure their needs were met so that they can provide a safe environment for students, educators, and families.”

Acceptable uses of the funds can be found on the Department of Education’s website.

Click here to find a full list of the schools that applied for aid, along with how much they were awarded.