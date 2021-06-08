PGA makes 3rd stop in South Carolina, LPGA stays by the bay

PGA TOUR

PALMETTO CHAMPIONSHIP AT CONGAREE

Site: Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Course: Congaree GC. Yardage: 7,655. Par: 71.

Prize money: $7.3 million. Winner’s share: $1.314 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: New tournament.

FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay.

Last week: Patrick Cantlay won the Memorial.

Notes: South Carolina has a PGA Tour-sanctioned event for the third time in nine weeks. This one-time tournament takes the place of the RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. … The field features Dustin Johnson, a South Carolina native and No. 1 in the world. Also playing is Brooks Koepka. … Brian Gay, Hudson Swafford and Richy Werenski can still get into the U.S. Open if they win because it would be their second PGA Tour title in the last year. … Garrick Higgo, the 22-year-old South African who made his major championship debut at Kiawah Island, received a foreign exemption. … John Pak won the Nicklaus Award as the top NCAA Division I player. The Florida State product makes his pro debut at Congaree. Also making his debut is Davis Thompson of Georgia, who reached No. 1 in the men’s amateur ranking. … Wilco Nienaber, who earned a spot in his first major at the U.S. Open, makes his U.S. debut on a sponsor’s exemption. Nienaber is one of the longest hitters in golf.