DHEC: 162 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 162 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 76 probable cases and seven new deaths in the state. This takes the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 492,584 with 8,601 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says the received 6,158 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 3.4%.

According to the department, a total of 3,484,965 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.