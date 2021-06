COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to the Township Auditorium in October! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11, starting at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $49.50-$175.

The show kicks off on October 9. You and the family can enjoy some of the band’s biggest hits like “September,” “Shining Star” and “Boogie Wonderland.”