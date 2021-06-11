DHEC: 156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 58 probable cases and 16 additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 492,737 with 8,616 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 9,903 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 2.1%.

According to the department, a total of 3,515,003 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.