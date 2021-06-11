DHEC announces COVID-19 Action Week to encourage more South Carolinians to get their shot

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is asking the public to particiapte in their COVID-19 Action Week. Events in this action week run from Sunday, June 13-Saturday, June 19.

During this week, DHEC encourages you to have important, fact-based conversations about COVID-19 and the vaccine with friends and family. DHEC has a webpage dedicated to helping you start these conversations.

Officials with DHEC hope these conversations will help bring change and keep the community safe.

“I lost someone very dear to me to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “We have all lost so much in some way over the past year. The only way to end this pandemic once and for all is to roll up our sleeves and get our shots. For those of you who are one of the 140 million fully-vaccinated Americans – thank you. I encourage you to tell your story, talk with your friends and family, shared fact-based information and help all of us put COVID-19 behind us.”

This week of action comes as officials report decreased demand for vaccines in the Palmetto State.

“We have a lot to be proud of and, at the same time, it’s fair to say we have a lot more work to do,” said Dr. Traxler. “For the past 17 months, I’ve been part of our state’s COVID-19 response, and it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time to overcome this devastating disease. I’ve watched South Carolinians care for each other and come together in ways rarely seen before. Now is the time for us all to band together once more and end this pandemic by encouraging our unvaccinated neighbors to get their shots.”

DHEC says the following events are scheduled for next week:

Sunday, June 13 (or appropriate day of faith): DHEC asks houses of worship to hold moments of reflection for the lives lost to the coronavirus in our state.

Monday, June 14: All DHEC vaccine clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine for free, with no appointments or insurance required. Participating clinics can be found here.

Tuesday, June 15: DHEC encourages you to get vaccinated at participating pharmacies, which can be found on DHEC’s website.

Wednesday, June 16: Hospital clinic systems will make the vaccine available.

Thursday, June 17: Participating Federally Qualified Health Centers will offer the vaccine.

Friday, June 18: Rural health clinics will offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Saturday: June 19: DHEC encourages those 21 and older to take part in the “Shot and a Chaser” campaign.

More details about DHEC’s COVID-19 Action Week can be found on their website.