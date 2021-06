Governor’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Council says clear change is needed at DJJ

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A week after employees at the Department of Juvenile Justice walked off the job, the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Council met today at the Statehouse. The council is made up of volunteers appointed by the governor with expertise in children’s issues as well as representatives from various state and local government agencies.

Members of the committee say it is clear change is needed.