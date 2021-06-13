Rachel Glenn Wins High Jump National Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Freshman Rachel Glenn captured South Carolina track and field’s 26th individual national championship with a victory in the women’s high jump on Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Glenn reached a lifetime best mark of 1.93m (6-4) to win the crown for the Gamecocks, the second high jump outdoor title for Carolina in the last six outdoor seasons.

As a team the Gamecocks finished in 18th on the women’s side and 42nd on the men’s side. The finish for the women is the second-straight time the Gamecocks have finished the outdoor season inside the top 20 and is the fourth time in the last five seasons the women have finished inside the top 25 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Glenn, who is the first true freshman to win the title since 2006, cleared seven bars to win the title for the Garnet and Black. Glenn’s title is the second for the Gamecocks in the high jump since 2015 when Olympian Jeannelle Scheper won the title. Glenn’s rookie campaign is one for the record books. She finished as the indoor national runner-up in the same event and added a First Team All-America honor in the indoor 4x400m relay to total three of First Team nods in her first season in Columbia

The women’s 4x400m relay team completed one of the best races in South Carolina 4x400m relay history on Saturday. The squad of Alysia Johnson , Stephanie Davis , Ashton Lindley and Aliyah Abrams combined to post the second-fastest mile relay time in program history at 3:26.74. The time was good enough for sixth-place in a record-setting final that included the new collegiate record that was set by Texas A&M. The 3:26.74 that ranks second is the only time inside the Gamecocks all-time top 3 that is not a NCAA title-winning time.

Over the hurdles in record fashion on Saturday was Ashton Lindley , adding another incredible chapter in the legacy of the 2020 freshman class with a First Team All-American finish in the 400m hurdles. Lindley finished seventh overall for the Garnet and Black, capturing the highest finish by a Gamecock in the event since Krystal Cantey who was fifth in 2007.

The time of 56.74 also goes down as the Under-20 world lead in the event, pushing her toward the top with her first-career 56-second race in the event. Lindley’s time also goes down as the sixth-fastest time in Carolina history, improving her previous mark that was No. 9 in the program top-10 list.

Up next is the U.S. Olympic Trials for both current and past Gamecocks. The meet will be held in Eugene, Ore., at Hayward Field from June 18-27.