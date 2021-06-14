DHEC: 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19, two new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Encironmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 40 probable cases and two additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 492,929 with 8,623 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 6,205 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 2.2%.

According to the department, a total of 3,552,393 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.