DHEC: 53 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 53 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 34 probable cases and no new deaths in the state. This brings South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases to 492,985 with 8,623 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 3,357 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 2.1%.

