Severe weather causes extensive damage to Lake Marion High School

SANTEE, SC (WOLO) – A storm system that blew through Orangeburg County caused significant damage at a high school and technology center.

According to the Orangeburg County School District, parts of Lake Marion High School’s roof are peeled off, the canopy used for student drop off is missing, and HVAC systems have been ripped away from the roof.

The district said no one was hurt.

In a statement Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the district said, “It is believed that a microburst developed as part of the storm.”

The statement continued:

“The Summer Extravaganza being held at Lake Marion will be suspended for the remainder of this week as we assess the damage and determine an alternative location, if necessary, for those programs. Additionally, all extracurricular activities, including but not limited to band and athletic practices scheduled to be held at the school, are also suspended until further notice.

“Additional information will be shared about the Summer Extravaganza programs housed at Lake Marion in the coming days. No other Summer Extravaganza programs are impacted by this temporary suspension of all programs and activities held on the campus of Lake Marion High School and Technology Center.”