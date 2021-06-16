DHEC: 86 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 86 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 67 probable cases and two additional deaths in South Carolina. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 492,810 with 8,619 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 4,318 molecular test results, which produced a percent positive rate of 2.7%

According to the department, a total of 3,569,669 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.