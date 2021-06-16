Local Living: PAW Patrol and Professional Bull Riders coming to Columbia this summer!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Listen up, parents! The entire pack of PAW Patrol is coming to the Midlands for a live studio production! The action-packed and music-filled show, called “The Great Pirate Adventure” will be at the Colonial Life Arena for two days in October. Tickets are going on sale at ticketmaster.com June 22, starting at $18.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is working to host a Lower Richland Community Job Fair. It will take place Friday, June 18 at Eastover Park at 1031 Main Street in Eastover. The job fair will be from 10 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Organizers say the job fair will focus on providing working opportunities for teens and adults. The SC Career Coach bus will be on site to provide job seeker services for attendees, including access to Wi-Fi and laptop computers.

Job seekers can also take part in three workshops being held on site.

10:15 a.m. Resume Building and Dress for Success

11:15 a.m. Interviewing Skills and Dress for Success

12:15 p.m. Resume Building and Dress for Success

Job seekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them: https://scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers

The top bull riders in the country are bucking into the Midlands this summer! The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour will be at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, August 7. This will be the second appearance of the PBR Tour in Columbia. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, on ticketmaster.com, starting at $15.