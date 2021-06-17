DHEC: 94 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 94 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 70 probable cases and four additional deaths in South Carolina. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 492,620 with 8,617 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 5,056 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 2.7%.

According to the department, a total of 3,582,395 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.