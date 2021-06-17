Lexington School District II announces free summer meals for kids

Lexington, SC (WOLO) –The summer is right around the corner and that means children will be out of school on break. It also is the beginning of a time when children who are out of school will not have access to the same health meals they would have if school was in session.

Lexington School District Two is trying change that by helping their kids eat FREE this Summer! as a part of their “Grab & Go”. Pickup will be held on Mondays and Thursdays, beginning June 21 – August 12, 2021 from 11am until 12pm.

Locations include :

Riverbank Elementary School (160 Cougar Drive)

Cayce Elementary School (515 Bulldog Boulevard)

Bus Deliveries can be found at http://Lex2.org

Breakfast and Lunch meals will be made available to anyone 18 and under.

If you are interested in receiving meals you can pre-register by clicking in the link provided here : https://paypams.com/