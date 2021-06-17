SCDEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims filed last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was a decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims filed last week. From June 6-12, SCDEW reports 1,710 claims were filed. This is a decrease of 117 claims filed from the previous week’s 1,887. Once again, last weeks number of claims filed was a new record low.

Officials say the average weekly benefit last week was $230.04 and a total of $6,360,345,269.69 has been paid out since March 15, 2020. The department says the most claims were filed out of Greenville County last week, with 182.

To see SCDEW’s full dashboard on unemployment insurance claims, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.