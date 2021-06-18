Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis takes command at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is a new man in charge at the nation’s largest training base. Earlier today, a change of command ceremony took place at Fort Jackson, where Brigadier General Patrick Michaelis assumed command from outgoing base leader Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle.

General michaelis comes to fort jackson from fort knox in kentucky where he served as deputy commanding general.

General Michaelis is now the 52nd commanding general for Fort Jackson.