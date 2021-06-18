DHEC: 120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one additional death in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 70 probable cases and one additional death in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 492,667 with 8,618 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 8,759 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 2.0%.

According to the department, a total of 3,592,469 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.