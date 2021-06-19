Clarke earns third team All-America honors from the ABCA

OMAHA, Neb. – Gamecock baseball junior Wes Clarke was named a Third Team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), the organization announced this morning. This is Clarke’s fourth All-America citation, as he was named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America and the NCBWA.

Clarke hit .271 with 23 home runs, 56 runs scored, nine doubles, 55 RBI and 50 walks this season. He was named to the All-SEC second team and was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Clarke had a pair of home runs in a win over Clemson on Feb. 28 and had three home runs in a midweek win over Winthrop on Feb. 23. He was the SEC Co-Player of the Week on Feb. 23 and March 1 and was the Player of the Month of February by the NCBWA.

Clarke is tied with Florida State’s Mat Nelson for the national lead in home runs with 23. Arizona’s Jacob Berry has the most home runs by a player that is in the College World Series with 17.