City officials unveil new 20 acre public park along Bull Street

The new space is complete with various options to enjoy the great outdoors

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — City officials unveiled a new location that will let you get outside and enjoy some summer sights and sounds.

This 20 acre Page Ellington park sits along bull street and gives residents a new place to enjoy the great outdoors and get moving. complete with running and walking trails, a dog park and even a two acre pond full of natural habitat.

Mayor Steve Benjamin, along with members of Columbia’s City Council and the Parks & Recreation Department were on hand as they unveiled the grand opening of the new Page Ellington Park. The new and improved use of this space that sits along the Bull Street district is filled with various options to allow resident plenty of things to do and plenty of space to do it in.

The serene development (1640 Freed Drive Columbia , SC 29201) includes running and walking trails, a dog park for your four legged family members, shelters and a 2 acre pond complete with natural water habitat and the newly renovated Smith Branch Creek restored to it’s original glory.

City leaders say the park is a way to celebrate the beautiful history the City of Columbia has to offer, including the very name of the new public park. Page Ellington was an instrumental part of Columbia, while he was known for various works in the capital city he was most wide known as a black-self made architect, who also served on the Board of Health in 1875.