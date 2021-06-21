RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says no one is hurt after a home was hit by multiple bullets Monday.

Authorities say they were called to the home on Chinquapin Circle around 3:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

According to investigators, they found multiple bullet holes in the house and in a parked vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.