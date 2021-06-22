DHEC: 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 15 probable cases and three additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 492,869 with 8,629 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 2,585 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 1.7%.

According the department, a total of 3,627,275 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

