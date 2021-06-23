Murdaugh murder investigation leads authorities to reopen cold case

The lowcountry teen was found dead in the middle of the road back in 2015

Charleston, SC (WCIV) — State police have reopened the case into the death of a low country teenager in 2015.

Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of the road in Hampton County. his case was initially ruled a hit and run but no suspect was ever found.

Officals say the new information came to light during the investigation into the double homicide of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh down in Colleton County.

Tara Jabour with our ABC sister station in Charleston spoke with the smith family about these new developments and has the story