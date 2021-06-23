Sumter man identified as murder suspect for May shooting

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – A 24-year-old Sumter man is wanted for a murder that happened on May 25.

Juwone D’Angelo Kelley Jay, faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

20-year-old Kalieah Green was shot and killed in the 4200 block of Hickory Road on May 25.