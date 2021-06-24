DHEC: 140 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one additional death in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 140 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 87 probable cases and one new death in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 492,833 with 8,627 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 6,149 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which returned a percent positive rate of 2.8%.

According to the department, a total of 3,682,270 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.