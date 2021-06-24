SCDEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reported the sixth lowest total of initial unemployment insurance claims that it has recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic began. From June 12-19, 1,633 South Carolinians made initial claims for unemployment insurance. This is a decrease of 77 claims from the previous week.

Since the start of the pandemic, department officials say 904,008 people have filed for first time unemployment statewide.

Last week, SCDEW says the most claims came out of Greenville County, with 168. The average weekly benefit last week was $234.19.

To view the full unemployment dashboard, visit SCDEW’s website.