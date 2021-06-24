SCSO: Two arrested in connection with shooting investigation, still looking for murder suspect

1/3 Jay, Juwone Juwone Kelley-Jay Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

2/3 BOSTON III, Randy Randy Boston III Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

3/3 CHOICE, Kavonta Kavonta Tylik Choice Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says two individuals have been arrested in the course of their investigation into the shooting death of 20-year-old Kalieah Green in the 4200 block of Hickory Road last month. On Wednesday, authorities say they placed 20-year-old Kavonta Tylik Choice and 19-year-old Randy Boston III into custody. Officials say Choice was charged with accessory to murder after the fact and Boston faces murder and attempted murder charges.

“Once again, we are arresting more of our youth for senseless violence that claimed the life of another young person. Across the country there has been an increase in violent crime and crimes involving firearms this year, but we cannot continue to let this happen. We urge the community to work with us and to report information that could prevent these tragic losses of life,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

Investigators say they are still looking for a 24-year-old murder suspect in connection with the May 25 shooting in the Cherryvale area. Deputies say of Juwone D’Angelo Kelley-Jay is wanted for murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a weapon into a vehicle. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about where Jay might be, call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC OR 911. Tips can also be submitted online to crimesc.com.