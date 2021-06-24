West Columbia PD need help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual accused of breaking into multiple vehicles parked at businesses on Sunday. Police say they are looking for the man in the video below.

Authorities say the man was wearing a white shirt, camouflage shorts with red and white tennis shoes. Officials say he has a tattoo on his upper left arm, had a knife in a brown sheath on his waist and was driving a red Chevy Monte Carlo with a sunroof.

If you have any information about this incident, call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.