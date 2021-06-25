Columbia Police actively investigate shooting on Cardamon Court

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is in the preliminary stages of investigating a shooting they say has left two men injured.

Authorities have not released the severity or nature of the injuries sustained during the shooting, but tell us their officers are still on the scene in the 100 block of Cardamon Ct.

That is where authorities say the shooting took place Friday night. CPD says they are still trying to determine what the circumstances were that led to the shooting and who could be behind it.

We will bring you updated information on air and online as Columbia Police make it available. fbecomes available.