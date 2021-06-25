South Carolina and Mark Kingston agree to contract extension

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Kingston described the 2021 season for Gamecock baseball as “good, but not great.” Today, the University of South Carolina is giving him some extra time to make that jump from good to great.

The University announced an extension to Mark Kingston’s contract that will run two extra years through the 2025 season. The contract extension does not include any amendments to his salary, and ensures that the buyout agreement for both Kingston and the University remains the same.

The Gamecocks finished 2021 — Kingston’s fourth season with the team — with a 34-23 record (16-14 in SEC play). Kingston has posted a 111-81 record (41-49 SEC) in his four years leading South Carolina.

Kingston led the Gamecocks to a Super Regional appearance in his first season (2018) after going 3-0 in the Greenville Regional of the NCAA Tournament, and hosted a regional in 2021 as the No. 2 seed at Founders Park.