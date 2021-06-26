Gamecocks land Freshman All-American transfer DB from Kansas

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A busy weekend for Shane Beamer and his coaching staff just got even busier.

The Gamecocks landed a commitment from Kansas transfer DB Karon Prunty Saturday night, marking arguably the biggest commitment South Carolina has garnered in the Shane Beamer era.

Prunty started all nine games for the Jayhawks last season, and tied for first in the nation among freshmen with 10 pass breakups.

He also led the nation with a 38.5% completion percentage on passes thrown to him, while not allowing a single touchdown pass all season.

247 Sports named Prunty a Freshman All-American for the 2020 season.

After losing Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, Jammie Robinson, and John Dixon from last year’s secondary, the Gamecocks took a huge step to re-tool that unit heading into 2021.