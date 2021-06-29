DHEC: 55 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 55 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 40 probable cases and three additional deaths in South Carolina. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 493,069 with 8,637 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 4,518 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 1.7%.

According to the department, a total of 3,754,173 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.