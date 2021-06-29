DHEC encouraging eligible students to get vaccinated before next school year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With the 2021-2022 school year coming up, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is strongly encouraging all students ages 12 and up to get vaccinated, so they can protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

In order to safely participate in school sports and other activities, Dr. Brannon Traxler encourages those eligible to roll up their sleeve and do their part to keep the Palmetto State safe.

“It takes about five weeks to achieve full vaccination, so students who are eligible for the vaccine don’t have a lot of time to spare if they want to protect themselves and their friends during the upcoming school year,” said Dr. Traxler, Public Health Director. “We want all students in South Carolina to focus on learning and not have to worry about COVID-19 when the new school year begins. That can be a reality if enough of them roll up their sleeves and get their shots.”

DHEC adds that fully vaccinated students who come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19 will not have to school and extracurricular activities. Unvaccinated students will have to quarantine if they are in the same situation.

DHEC is also encouraging parents who volunteer at schools to get their shots.

Officials with DHEC say they are waiting on new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so they can work on new guidance for schools in South Carolina.

“Our goal is to get those guidelines out as quickly as possible,” Traxler added. “In the meantime, we cannot stress how important it is for everyone eligible to get vaccinated before the new school year commences. Parents, teachers, and students deserve the right to attend or visit school without worrying about getting sick. Vaccinations are safe and effective and will go a long way in protecting our schools and colleges.”

To find a vaccine location near you, visit DHEC’s vax locator.