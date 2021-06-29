Gamecock first baseman David Mendham enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks are losing yet another starter in the infield from the 2021 season.

David Mendham entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed Tuesday. He joins Brennan Milone, Jeff Heinrich, Michael Robinson, and Noah Myers as Gamecocks to enter the portal after the end of the season.

In total, South Carolina has lost 11 players to date this season to the transfer portal.

Mendham started the year as the starting first baseman and cleanup hitter for Mark Kingston, but saw his playing time decrease towards the end of the season after showing some inconsistency at the plate.

He finished 2021 — his first and only season at South Carolina — with a .243 batting average, five home runs and 28 RBIs in 54 games played.