Richland School District Two revises mask policy

Richland, SC (WOLO) — During Richland School District Two board meeting Tuesday night, school officials made revisions to the districts mask covering policy.

Starting July 1, 2021 masks will not be required inside of the building or on district grounds but will still be required on school buses. According to the school board they are working in accordance with the requirement that makes it mandatory for facial coverings to be worn while on public transportation while boarding, utilizing and getting off of the bus.

The board say this policy will remain in effect until further notice.