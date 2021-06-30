Celebrate 4th of July during ‘Fireworks with the Phil’ at Segra Park

The skies will light up to orchastrated music for the Fourth of July

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The skies above Segra Park will light up for the Fourth of July weekend.

On Saturday July 3rd, you can celebrate Independence Day at the baseball park with a special event “Fireworks with the Phil”

The fireworks display will feature a full orchestra from the South Carolina Philharmonic. Gates open at 7pm while the show kicks off at 8:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now. You can click on the link provided HERE in order to find out more about the event or to get your hands on tickets for the event.