DHEC: 86 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 two new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 86 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 61 probable cases and two new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 493,140 with 8,639 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 5,148 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 2.5%.

According to the department, a total of 3,761,041 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.