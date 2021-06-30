Man wanted for questioning in case of body found in freezer of “haunted house”

Josh Berry,

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – Deputies are looking for a person to question about the case of a body found in a freezer of a home in Orangeburg County in January.

Kendall Tyron Dickson

Kendall Tyron Dickson, 22 is wanted for questioning by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking 22-year-old Kendall Tyron Dickson of Orangeburg.

OCSO believes he may have information in the murder of 24-year-old Robert Fuller.
The Branchville man’s body was found in early January by a group riding ATVs who decided to investigate what they believed to be a haunted house near Norway.
The victim’s body was found  inside a chest freezer.
One day after the body was found, the house was burned down.
If anyone has any information on Dickson’s location, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Crimestoppers callers can remain anonymous by using the mobile app and also by utilizing a map tool located on their website.

