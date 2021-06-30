SCDPS introduces ACE Team to cut down on aggressive and unsafe driving this holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new specialized group of troopers and police will hit South Carolina roads this Fourth of July weekend. The Department of Public Safety announced the formation of the Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) Team Wednesday afternoon. These teams will help provide resources with the aim of curbing response times and reducing injury due to speeding and other violations over the holiday.

This year alone, officials say 496 people have died on our roads, compared to 468 this time last year. SCDPS says in 2019, there were 10 fatalities on state roadways during the Independence Day weekend. In 2020, eight deaths were reported on state roads during the same holiday weekend time period.

“During the past year, South Carolina has followed national trends of increased highway collisions, injuries, and fatalities,” SCDPS Director Robert Woods, IV said. “We also have seen a disturbing increase in aggressive driving behaviors, including speeds of over 100 mph, tailgating, drunken or drugged driving and road rage — all of which are unacceptable.”

SCDPS says they will share safety messages throughout the holiday weekend.